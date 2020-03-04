Juarez murder victim identified as son of Villa Ahumada Mayor

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Chihuahua State Police say the man murdered outside of the Juarez International Airport Monday night was the son of a local mayor.

Juan Valle, 25, was waiting for a car outside of the Juarez Airport Monday when he was shot several times. Valle is the son of Villa Ahumada’s Mayor

The small town of approximately 8,753 people is located in the State of Chihuahua about 120 kilometers from the Juarez Airport. During the height of the drug war in 2008, it was a direct drug smuggling route. The town was targeted in an attack that killed the police chief, two officers and three civilians. The entire municipal police force quit after the 2008 incident.

Juarez murder victim identified as son of Villahumada Mayor

