Juarez murder victim identified as missing El Pasoan

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Chihuahua Attorney General Jorge Nava Lopez announced Wednesday that DNA tests confirm the body of a man found inside an abandoned pickup truck in the desert south of Juarez three weeks ago was an El Paso man who was reported missing after a shooting that resulted in the death of three young girls.

As KTSM’s Border Report correspondent Julian Resendiz reported last month, Jose Francisco Quezada Espinoza, of El Paso, had been missing since a violent shooting at a Northeast Juarez ranch that resulted in the death of the three sisters and their uncle August 25.

Quezada Espinoza’s family initially requested his name be withheld because they were hopeful he would be returned to them, but it was not to be.

The truck which Quezada Espinoza was found in three weeks ago matched the description of one of the two vehicles involved in the shooting where as many as five gunmen fired over 100 rounds toward the group. The shooting resulted in the deaths of Lindsay, Sherline, and Arleth Sanchez Gordillo and sent shockwaves through the community. The girls ranged in age between 4-13 years old.

The killings have been linked to an ongoing war for control of Juarez’s Lower Valley drug corridor.

Police officials say the gunmen were after someone else at the ranch whom they blamed for the murder of one of their companions, a man only identified by his alias of “El Dengue.” An arrest warrant has been issued for one of the triggermen, but he hasn’t been arrested, Nava said.