Juarez man arrested in shooting of National Geographic reporter

Border Report

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Chihuahua state police arrested the man who allegedly shot a National Geographic reporter in October 2019.

Omar Alfredo A.O., 24, was arrested Friday in Downtown Juarez by state police.

He is the lead suspect in the Oct. 4, 2019 attack that injured a National Geographic reporter.

According to investigators, the reporter and crew were conducting an interview with a drug supplier in a South Juarez home when four assassins arrived to kill the distributor.

The reporter was injured in the melee, while the drug supplier they were interviewing was killed.

Mexican law prevented the release of the reporter’s identity to the public. Authorities said the National Geographic crew did not alert police they were going to be in the area and were not guarded at the time of the interview.

The National Geographic reporter and crew were immediately taken into police protection and crossed into El Paso.

The suspect is also allegedly responsible for ordering an attack on the bodyguards of Chihuahua Gov. Javier Corral.

Police also said he has allegedly killed 60 people.

