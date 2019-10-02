Jeb Bush to speak at El Paso’s U.S.-Mexico Border Summit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Jeb Bush, the former Governor of Florida and a one-time Presidential candidate, will make a visit to El Paso in November. He will be the keynote speaker at this year’s U.S. – Mexico Border Summit at the El Paso Convention Center on November 7th.

The Borderplex Alliance is partnering with the El Paso Community Foundation for the event.

“The bonds between the U.S. and Mexico have shaped my life personally and politically. North America is stronger, richer, and safer because of the economic, familial, and cultural ties between our nations. I’m excited to celebrate the border as a Distinguished Speaker at the 2019 U.S. – Mexico Border Summit,” Governor Bush said.

Bush is the 43rd governor of the state of Florida, serving eight years from 1999 through 2007.

Jon Barela, CEO of the Borderplex Alliance, said, “Governor Bush is a widely admired national and international policy expert. He is respected on both sides of the aisle as a pragmatic and visionary leader. I’m looking forward to hearing his perspectives on the U.S. – Mexico border, the economy, and the current political climate in Washington.”

The 2019 U.S. – Mexico Border Summit will be held on November 7th, starting at 8 a.m. MT. The summit will include a full day of panels, interviews, and speakers to be announced soon.

Tickets for the U.S.- Mexico Border Summit go on sale today. Border Tuner and The U.S. – México 10k are ticketed separately. To purchase tickets and view more details about all the events, visit: http://borderplexalliance.org.



