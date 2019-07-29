Interim Border Patrol chief arrives in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — El Paso’s new interim Border Patrol Sector chief arrived on Monday, agency officials confirmed.

Gloria Chavez, who had been serving as Chief Agent in the El Centro, California Sector, assumed command of the El Paso Sector due to the temporary reassignment of Chief Agent Aaron Hull to Detroit. No reason has been given for the sudden rotation.

El Paso Border Patrol Sector spokesman Ramiro Cordero confirmed the arrival of the new interim chief and said she would “probably have press availability” later in the week.

Last Wednesday, NBC News reported that Hull was being temporarily reassigned to Detroit and that Chavez would take his place. Hull presided the Sector during the Central American migrant surge that started in October.

Later, his sector was singled out by lawyers’ groups and congressional delegations that denounced alleged neglect in the health care of minors at the Clint, Texas station, where older children supposedly were taking care of younger ones and basic supplies such as toothpaste and soap were denied.

The El Paso Sector runs from Hudspeth County to the New Mexico-Arizona border.