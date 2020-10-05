In September, El Paso border agents uncovered 7 stash houses, arrested over 100 migrants

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The Border Patrol El Paso Sector in September dismantled seven stash houses, which resulted in the arrest of more than 100 undocumented immigrants, according to a news release.

The Border Patrol collaborated with federal and state law enforcement agencies in Texas and New Mexico and uncovered stash houses in Fabens, El Paso, and San Elizario in Texas, and one in Chaparral, New Mexico, where agents found 48 people present in the U.S. illegally. Authorities also arrested eight human smugglers during these operations, the release said.

Agents said the migrants included Ecuadorans, Cubans, Salvadorans, and Guatemalans held in conditions considered “harsh and less than humane.” Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, agents say the arrests demonstrate the “reckless and dangerous practices human smugglers use to place their human cargo and our border communities in harm’s way.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t deterred human smuggling organizations from exploiting the youth and others in our communities and utilizing them to further their criminal activities,” El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said in a statement. “I am thankful to our Border Patrol agents and our law enforcement partners for their continued commitment to targeting these criminal organizations and rescuing human beings from to squalid conditions.”