Hundreds attend ‘Lights for Liberty’ vigil in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hundreds attended a rally and vigil in Downtown El Paso Friday night demanding the end of detention centers used to house migrants.

Several local organizations including the Border Network for Human Rights, ACLU, Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, and HOPE Border Institute held the ‘Lights for Liberty’ vigil.

The action was part of a national movement that included similar protests and vigils in hundreds of cities across the U.S.

Activists marched from the Santa Fe Bridge to Cleveland Square Park to protest what they say is the inhumane conditions that migrants are facing under federal custody.

“El Paso is the epicenter of the anti-immigrant agenda of this administration, but also the epicenter of those strategies that are killing children, separating families, building walls,” Fernando Garcia with the Border Network for Human Rights said.

Organizers say that as long as detention centers remain open, human rights abuses will continue.