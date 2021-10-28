Hopes dashed as popular California border pedestrian crossing won’t be reopening

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — With essential travel restrictions ending on Nov. 8 for visitors who are fully vaccinated, there was hope that Ped West, a popular pedestrian crossing on the west side of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, would reopen on that date.

But that is not happening, according to several sources.

When operational, Ped West handles about half of the 25,000 commuters who cross on foot daily through this border crossing.

The facility has been closed since April 2020, a few weeks after the travel restrictions were enacted.

Since it shut down, all pedestrian traffic has been funneled to Ped East, on the east side of the crossing, generating long lines south of the border.

According to the mayor’s office in Tijuana, it has been told Ped West and the connecting immigration facility on the Mexico side of the border will remain closed.



Until Ped West reopens, all pedestrian traffic through the San Ysidro Port of Entry, in both directions, will happen through Ped East. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Border Report has confirmed this information with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A spokesperson for CBP said there are no plans right now to reopen Ped West on Nov. 8 or thereafter.

It also stated all pedestrian crossings, in both directions, will continue at Ped East.