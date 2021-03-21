Guatemalan woman recounts terrifying kidnapping at hands of police agents, coyotes in Juárez

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — A woman from Guatemala and her 2-year-old daughter are lucky to be alive after she and 63 other migrants were held in security houses in Juárez for 40 days after arriving from Central American countries.

According to the woman, whose name is being withheld to protect her identity, after arriving in Juárez from Guatemala, coyotes took her and 63 other migrants to a security house. She alleges a group of police agents moved them to another house at night where they were given to a group of suspects who told the group they’d cross them to El Paso, but they needed to pay $5,000 per person.

The woman says coyotes told the group to run across the desert at night, where they were then stashed in another home and told they’d made it to El Paso and were ordered to pay up before they could leave. One by one, coyotes slowly moved the other migrants out of the stash house. After more than a month, she and her daughter were the last to be freed.

The woman is now hiding at a local Juárez shelter, afraid she could be found and kidnapped by the coyotes again.