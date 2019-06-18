Group of migrants convinced not to jump into water canal, detained by Border Patrol

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Firefighters were able to convince a group of six migrants to stay out of a water canal on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol agents saw six individuals near a canal at about 3:15 p.m. on Loop 375 near the Chamizal Memorial Park. Agents called the El Paso Fire Department for assistance in case a water rescue was needed.

When firefighters arrived they were able to convince the migrants not to jump in the water, so no water rescue was necessary.

However, since the six people had already illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border, they were detained by the agents.