Government offering economic credits for migrants in Juarez

JUAREZ, Mex. (Nexstar) – The Chihuahuan Government is helping migrants who want to start their own businesses in Juarez.

The government is working on giving what they call ‘economic credits’ for those waiting on their U.S. hearings in Juarez. We spoke with a Cuban man who was already able to get his business going.

Andres and Hector (they did not want to give their last names due to their pending asylum claims) are two Cuban migrants who have been waiting to present their asylum cases at the U.S. – Mexico Border. They’ve been supporting themselves by selling Cuban Tortas from a Downtown food stand in Juarez.

“They gave us credit allowing us to open our business to move forward. They gave us the opportunity that we didn’t get in Cuba. Here at least there’s a lot of opportunities. The people are very good in Juarez and we want to move forward — to get the opportunities they didn’t give us back in our country,” Andres explained.

Ramon Galino, the Sub Director of Social Development of Chihuahua says they’re ready to help many of the migrants who are becoming part of the productive community in Juarez.

He says he sees that most of the Cuban migrants who have been waiting to claim asylum are not willing to go back to Cuba, whereas the migrants from Honduras or Guatemala are more willing to return to their home country.

“They want to stay in Juarez and they are more than welcome to become part of this working community. Actually, we need some of them to work with us, especially in the maquiladora sector. They cannot do it right now because they have to have a special permit,” Galindo said.