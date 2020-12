Gloria Estefan revela que se contagió con el COVID-19 y que ya está recuperada

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A prosecutor at the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office says he’s concerned about an impending dismissal of more than 50 staff members.

In a video posted Wednesday on social media, Assistant District Attorney James Montoya said incoming El Paso County DA Yvonne Rosales has notified 30 prosecutors they would be terminated effective Jan. 1. Two dozen investigators, advocates and secretaries also have been told they will no longer be needed, according to Montoya.