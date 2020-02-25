FBI investigating missing El Paso Border Patrol Union funds, ProPublica reports

Border Report

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – About $500,000 is missing from the El Paso Border Patrol Union and the FBI has opened an investigation into the suspected embezzlement, ProPublica reported on Monday.

The article quotes Brandon Judd, the organization’s national president, saying the FBI is trying to find who was able to withdraw funds from the union’s bank account.

The article said agents expressed concerns over the local union’s former leader and his sister who handled the organization’s finances.

You can read the ProPublica article: “The FBI Is Investigating Massive Embezzlement of Border Patrol Union Funds” for yourself.

