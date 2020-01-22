Faith leaders at visit border wall in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KTSM) – A group of faith leaders from across the country gathered this morning to tour the border fence at Sunland Park.

The leaders are here for a three-day gathering promoting immigrant rights, an end to gun violence and mass incarceration as part of the La Red and Live Free advocacy campaigns.

A caravan of vehicles arrived in Sunland Park this morning as faith leaders were shown the steel bollard structure separating this city in southern New Mexico from the working-class neighborhood of Anapra Juarez, on the Mexican side.

The group plans to hold a public protest Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Otero County Processing Center, where two Cuban migrants attempted suicide late last year after complaining of mistreatment and poor conditions at the privately run detention center.

The group is being hosted locally by Faith Action Communities of Las Cruces, also known as NM Café.