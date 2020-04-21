Factory workers in Juárez protest as virus continues to spread

Breaking News
CIUDAD JUÁREZ (KTSM) — Workers from the Electro Componente de Mexico stopped their working operations on April 20, to protest the factory’s decision to remain open amid the COVID-19 crisis. 

On Monday morning, 1,000 protestors from a plant located in south Juárez’s industrial park, demanded their managers send them home with paid salaries as concerns for their health and safety continues to grow. 

Among the people still reporting to work at this factory include seniors and pregnant women, two groups who have been classified at higher risk for severe illness from the virus.  

According to workers, one member of their team has already died. 

The Chihuahua Health Department confirmed that as of today, 13 factory workers in Juarez have died. 

