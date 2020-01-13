El Pasoans protest family separation, MPP policies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local organizers took to the Downtown bridge Sunday afternoon to protest current immigration policies they say have adversely impacted immigrant families.

Organizers say some of the administration’s current policies don’t protect immigrants and asylum seekers who are searching for safety.

People who showed up to the event also said family separation is still happening and something needs to be done to protect immigrants from being separated from their children.

“Is a father, I can tell you that I would be devastated if for whatever reason my child was taken from me when it was unnecessary. I think that the majority of the people believe it’s unnecessary that families be separated the way that they are,” one of the protestors told KTSM.

During the protest, organizers were able to communicate with asylum seekers in Juarez. The group sang and prayed for them. The event was a show of solidarity with a similar event held in Brownsville Sunday.