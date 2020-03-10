El Pasoans gather in solidarity with Latin America for ‘A Day Without Women’ strike

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – A day after International Women’s Day, women across the Borderland celebrated “A Day Without Women.” It’s a strike that encourages women to skip work in hopes of showing the effects women have in the community and the local economy.

The Border Network for Human Rights, La Mujer Obrera and Familias Unidas Del Chamizal organized Monday’s local event.

They partnered with women in Ciudad Juarez using the strike to speak out on violence against women. Organizers told KTSM it’s events like these that are needed to be heard.

