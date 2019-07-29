El Paso Diocese announces ‘Border Refugee Assistance Fund’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Diocese of El Paso and a local non-profit have stated a new emergency fund to help migrants who get stranded at the border.

The “Border Refugee Assistance Fund” was announced in a news release Monday from the Diocese of El Paso and the HOPE Border Institute.

“Grants from the fund will be used to support the initiatives and shelters providing for the immediate humanitarian needs of migrants in Ciudad Juárez, the majority of which have been organized by faith communities,” the release said.

The migrants who will be targeted for help are currently in Ciudad Juarez because of the Migrant Protection Protocols, also known as Remain in Mexico, policy.

“The need in Juarez is tremendous. Churches and community-led initiatives there are doing everything possible to feed, clothe and offer shelter to thousands of migrant families fleeing desperate conditions and looking for safety and refuge. Here we have a real opportunity to serve Christ in the migrant,” said Bishop Mark J. Seitz, of the Diocese of El Paso, in the release.

Both the Diocese and the HOPE Border Institute have been helping migrants in both El Paso and Juarez for several months.

“‘We are proud to partner with Bishop Seitz for this critical opportunity to support migrants at the US-Mexico border. Faith communities and individuals across the country have asked how they can help at the border and this is a concrete way to make a difference in the lives of migrant families in need,” said HOPE executive director Dylan Corbett.

More information can be found on the Diocese website.