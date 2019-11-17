El Paso Border delegation heads to Washington

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than 40 border community residents are planning to head to Washington D.C. to speak with members of Congress about issues they are seeing at the Border this week.

Border Network for Human Rights is leading the delegation, saying they will be presenting testimonials from families who have experienced an impact of harsh law enforcement at the Border and demand accountability.

“We want Congress to pass legislation to make institutions at the border accountable, train on human rights, and more than anything to respect the constitution,” said Fernando Garcia, Executive Director of the Border Network for Human Rights.

The delegation leaves Monday and will be in Washington for three days.