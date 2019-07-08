Drug-sniffing dog leads Presidio border agent to 1,000 pounds of pot in van

A border agent and a drug-sniffing dog discovered more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana inside a van July 2 in Presidio,Texas. (CBP)

EL PASO — A Border Patrol agent and a drug-sniffing dog discovered more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana inside a van July 2 in Presidio, Texas.

The agent conducted a traffic stop on the eastern part of town, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said. A Border Patrol canine alerted the agent to narcotics, and the agent discovered large bundles of pot in the back of the van. Officials said the agent found more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana worth nearly $1 million.

“This seizure and these arrests are dramatic examples of the diligent and commendable work done by Border Patrol Agents every day,” Chief Patrol Agent of the Big Bend Sector Matthew Hudak said in a news release.

The driver and passenger of the van were both arrested.

Presidio is about 250 miles southeast of El Paso.