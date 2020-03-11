Driver of stolen car arrested after fleeing Border Patrol at Sierra Blanca checkpoint

Border Report

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas (KTSM) — A United States citizen was arrested by Border Patrol after fleeing from agents at the Immigration Checkpoint on I-10 in Sierra Blanca Monday.

The incident began when a Toyota Camry with Arizona license plates entered the checkpoint. Border Patrol agents say the driver became uncooperative and refused to listen to directions from the agents before speeding away from the checkpoint.

U.S. Border Patrol agents pursued the vehicle eastbound and were joined by Texas DPS Troopers. The driver eventually lost control of the car, causing it to roll several times. The uninjured driver was taken into custody at the scene.

During the investigation, agents learned the car had been reported stolen. A small amount of marijuana was found inside the car at the time of the crash. Records show the driver had an extensive criminal history and two active criminal warrants.

The suspect, stolen car and marijuana were turned over to Texas DPS Troopers for further criminal proceedings. The driver was not identified by name by U.S. Border Patrol.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Forensic experts uncover more human bones at Juarez construction site

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forensic experts uncover more human bones at Juarez construction site"

Hanks Floorball team to represent U.S. in World Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hanks Floorball team to represent U.S. in World Special Olympics"

Housing Authority unveils new community in West El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Housing Authority unveils new community in West El Paso"

Veterans take a stand against mental health stigma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans take a stand against mental health stigma"

El Paso Airport wins service quality award

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Airport wins service quality award"

Updated Mex Consulate San Diego

Thumbnail for the video titled "Updated Mex Consulate San Diego"
More Local

More from Border Report

More Border Report