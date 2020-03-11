Driver of stolen car arrested after fleeing Border Patrol at Sierra Blanca checkpoint

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas (KTSM) — A United States citizen was arrested by Border Patrol after fleeing from agents at the Immigration Checkpoint on I-10 in Sierra Blanca Monday.

The incident began when a Toyota Camry with Arizona license plates entered the checkpoint. Border Patrol agents say the driver became uncooperative and refused to listen to directions from the agents before speeding away from the checkpoint.

U.S. Border Patrol agents pursued the vehicle eastbound and were joined by Texas DPS Troopers. The driver eventually lost control of the car, causing it to roll several times. The uninjured driver was taken into custody at the scene.

During the investigation, agents learned the car had been reported stolen. A small amount of marijuana was found inside the car at the time of the crash. Records show the driver had an extensive criminal history and two active criminal warrants.

The suspect, stolen car and marijuana were turned over to Texas DPS Troopers for further criminal proceedings. The driver was not identified by name by U.S. Border Patrol.