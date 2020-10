EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Community members and organizations are continuing to demand an end to family detention. Saturday, the Border Network for Human Rights gathered at the new Montana Vista U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center.

Organizers led a car and horse caravan to the facility which opened in mid-September. The organization says the caravan demands immediate action against ICE and condemns the abuse of immigrant children, women, and families while in custody.