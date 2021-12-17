Deputies rescue migrants held captive near Horizon City without food, water

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three people told El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies they had been held captive without food or water for three days before escaping earlier this month, just north of Horizon City.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies were conducting a wellness check on December 1 when they found the three people walking near the intersection of Horizon Boulevard and Jackrabbit Drive, just north of Horizon City, according to a news release.

Deputies said the three people led them to a home on Ascencion Avenue, where they found an additional five migrants were allegedly being smuggled into the United States.

The U.S. Border Patrol responded and took custody of all eight migrants.

On Wednesday, deputies served a warrant and arrested Martha Salas-Gonzalez and Raul Eduardo Martinez Lujan on suspicion of smuggling of person.

Both were booked into the El Paso County Jail with bonds set at $40,000.

