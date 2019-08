JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) ⁠— Border officials shut down the Paso del Norte Bridge was shut down for hours Monday night after a couple was shot and killed on the Juarez strip.

According to El Diario de Juarez, a man and woman were shot on Juarez Avenue, and the investigation closed the bridge to traffic while authorities searched for clues. It was reopened to traffic around 11:15 p.m.

No word on any arrests.

Traveler alert. Traffic at the Paso Del Norte crossing is at a standstill as Mexican authorities investigate a shooting at base of bridge. Length of disruption unknown. Please seek alternative routes and monitor border crossing times here https://t.co/CojWorguXs — CBP West Texas (@CBPWestTexas) August 7, 2019