Convicted rapist, gang member caught crossing the border illegally

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a pair of criminals, including a convicted rapist, in the country illegally last week.

On Feb. 12, agents assigned to the Ysleta Border Patrol Station saw two undocumented immigrants climbing over the border wall trying to enter the United States.

Both individuals were placed under arrest for being illegally present in the U.S. and were taken to the Ysleta Border Patrol station for further processing.

According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) news release, record checks revealed one of the subjects, a 52-year-old man from Peru, was convicted of “rape of a minor” and had served nine years in prison in his native country.

In a separate event, Lordsburg Border Patrol agents near Playas, N.M., encountered a criminal gang member. He and another undocumented immigrant were found in the area shortly after entering the United States illegally.

Agents said one of the subjects, a 40-year-old Mexican national, told the agents he was a member of the “Paisa” gang and still an active member. Routine records checks corroborated with his statement of affiliation and found he had an extensive criminal record.

Border officials did not release either of the men’s names, only saying both will be processed accordingly.