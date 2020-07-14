Convicted child rapist arrested while crossing border illegally in South Texas

Border Report

by: KTSM staff

Posted: / Updated:

Elmer Gomez-Chilmer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a Guatemalan man who’d been convicted of raping a child in California.

Agents encountered Elmer Gomez-Chilmer as he was trying to cross the border illegally on Sunday near Roma, Texas, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release issued Monday.

During processing, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents discovered the Gomez-Chilmer was convicted of sexual assault of a minor in Santa Ana, Calif., and was sentenced to three years probation.

He faces additional charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Extending travel restrictions would be "favorable"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Extending travel restrictions would be "favorable""

Woman asking crowd to quiet down leads to shooting, stabbing in Northeast El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman asking crowd to quiet down leads to shooting, stabbing in Northeast El Paso"

Medical providers encourage early breast cancer screenings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical providers encourage early breast cancer screenings"

Protecting your pets at the groomer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting your pets at the groomer"

Gov. Abbott on possibility of canceling high school football: "That's not the outcome we want to see"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott on possibility of canceling high school football: "That's not the outcome we want to see""

El Paso COVID test sites will no longer require appointments

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso COVID test sites will no longer require appointments"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More from Border Report

More Border Report