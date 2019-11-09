Convicted Chicago murderer arrested while trying to illegally re-enter the U.S.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Mexican national who was convicted and served time for a murder in Chicago, was apprehended by Border Patrol agents near the Ysleta Port of Entry Thursday.

Miguel Marines-Patino was convicted of murder in Chicago in 1986, a sentence he served 24-years in prison for. After his sentence was complete, Marines-Patino was deported to Mexico at least twice, the last time on March 16, 2017.

Thursday, an agent working south of the Padres Overpass arrested Marines-Patino two miles west of the Ysleta POE.

Federal Authorities in El Paso filed a federal criminal complaint on Friday, charging him with illegal re-entry after deportation. Upon conviction, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison. Marines-Patino remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing expected to occur next week in U.S. Magistrate Court in El Paso.

