Chase ends with drug smuggler driving SUV into Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A drug smuggler led U.S. Border Patrol agents on a chase before driving into the Rio Grande and swimming into Mexico.

Border agents said they observed bundles of marijuana being loaded into an SUV near a ranch in Laredo, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release. Agents attempted to stop the SUV near the ranch entrance, but the driver took off.

A CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter joined the pursuit and ke pt an eye on the SUV until it plunged into the river and the driver fled into Mexico.

Border agents from a marine unit responded and recovered five bundles of marijuana from the submerged vehicle. The port weighed 372 pounds and valued at $297,200.

Agents recovered the SUV and turned over the marijuana to the DEA.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.