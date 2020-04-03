CBP to temporarily adjust closing time hours for Santa Teresa port of entry

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Santa Teresa port of entry in New Mexico will temporarily adjust it’s closing time hours to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations said the Santa Teresa port of entry will close at 10 p.m. starting Monday, April 6.

Officials said the change does not impact commercial traffic hours.

CBP said it continues to see significantly reduced privately owned vehicle and pedestrian traffic along northern and southern borders since “essential only” travel restrictions were imposed on March 21, 2020, in response to the COVID-1 pandemic.

According to CBP officials, nationwide, passenger vehicle traffic is down 72%, while pedestrian crossings are down 83%.

International border crossings are not closed, they remain open to essential travel and trade operations, officials said.

CBP said it continues to maintain a strong and secure economic supply chain across our border.

“CBP recognizes the importance of maintaining a strong and secure economic supply chain and commercial trucks crossing will not be largely impacted by these reduced hours,” said CBP Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “Our borders are not closed, they remain open to essential travel and trade operations. We continue to maintain a strong and secure economic supply chain across our border.”

CBP reminds the public that the El Paso port of entry and Columbus port of entry are maintaining their 24-hour status and are available as alternatives.

The Santa Teresa port will return to previous hours once the current travel restrictions are lifted.