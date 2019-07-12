CBP rescues deputy performing drug bust near Alpine

ALPINE, Texas (KTSM) – A Brewster County sheriff’s deputy performing a drug bust near Alpine is now back at work after being rescued by Customs and Border Protection crews on Thursday.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s office was tracking a group of people carrying backpacks consistent with marijuana smuggling.

During the mission, the deputy appeared to be suffering from heat exhaustion and was in distress.

A CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter took the deputy to an Alpine hospital for medical attention.

Officials say he was treated and released.

The authorities were able to apprehend four suspects and seize about 200 pounds of marijuana.

“Our agents are the absolute best at what they do,” said William Gann, Acting Director, Air and Marine Operations, El Paso Air Branch. “Many of our aircrew members are also trained EMTs. Given the highly dynamic environment in which they operate, their ability to quickly transition from a law enforcement mission to a rescue mission is key to our operational success and to that of our partners.”