CBP officers seize more than 10,000 counterfeit Casio watches

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Louisville uncovered 10,500 counterfeit Casio watches worth more than $680,000.

According to authorities, on Sept. 29, a CBP officer in Louisville held a shipment, manifested as Abs watch, watch material, metal for timing. The parcel was inspected to determine the admissibility of its contents in accordance with CBP regulations, officials reported.

Officials said that when the shipment was opened Casio watches were found inside. The items were inspected by an import specialist who determined the items were counterfeit.

According to CBP, if the watches were real, the total MSRP for the items would have been $682,500. The packages were reportedly coming from Hong Kong and were going to one recipient in Laredo, Texas

“CBP works around the clock to facilitate trade while keeping our country safe. Ensuring the safety of the public against dangerous merchandise is a top priority for CBP,” said Thomas Mahn, Port Director, Louisville. “Once again our CBP officers at the Port of Louisville have demonstrated their exceptional skill and superior commodity expertise.”