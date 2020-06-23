CBP Officers locate 48 migrants in rail cars over Father’s Day Weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers in El Paso found 48 migrants trying to gain entry into the U.S. as stowaways on northbound rail cars from Mexico over the weekend.

The apprehensions came in four separate incidents from June 18 to June 20.

“CBP Officers must be vigilant and cognizant of potential hiding areas as human smugglers will use any means available in an attempt to smuggle people across the border,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “In some cases, people were placed in rail cars that were sealed from the outside. The consequences could be life-threatening, especially with our triple-digit temperatures.”

The first incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 18, when CBP Officers processing a northbound train from Mexico located 13 undocumented migrants inside an auto hauler on a train at the Union Pacific rail crossing. Five of the migrants were previously deported from the U.S.

Just hours later, around 1:30 a.m. on June 19, CBP officers found six migrants hiding in an auto hauler rail care at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail crossing. Three of the six migrants were previously deported, and one had a previous domestic violence charge in the U.S.

On June 20, around 1 a.m. CBP located another five immigrants in a train arriving from Mexico at the Burlington Santa Fe rail crossing. Three of the five were previously deported.

Finally, CBP agents working at the Union Pacific rail crossing intercepted 24 immigrants hiding in three separate auto hauler rail cars. Five of the 24 were previously departed.

The migrants originated from multiple countries, including Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador, Brazil, Mexico, and El Salvador. CBP says all will be charged with violation of applicable immigration laws.