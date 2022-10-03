EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thanks to the work of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Ysleta Port of Entry, a man wanted for continuous sex abuse of a teen was captured Sunday.

CBP officials say the arrest happened October 2, after officers at the Ysleta crossing came across a 68-year-old man – a Lawful Permanent Resident – arriving from Mexico in a vehicle.

After officers entered his name and information into the system, an outstanding warrant for his arrest was revealed.

Officers took the man to a secondary station for further inspection, where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant out of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas, Texas.

According to officials, outstanding warrant was for the continuous sexual abuse of child, with a victim under 14 years of age.

The man was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the originating agency.

“While CBP officers process thousands of law abiding citizens every day without incident, our thorough process will identify and stop those who are being sought by law enforcement for any number of alleged offenses,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez.

CBP officials add that the arrest was one of 24 NCIC fugitive apprehensions made by area CBP officers during the last week.

Those taken into custody were being sought on a variety of charges to include assault and dangerous drugs.

