CBP: Mexican man smuggling meth while traveling with his kids, pregnant wife

A Mexican man traveling with his pregnant wife and three children had more than five pounds of methamphetamine strapped to his body, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) ⁠— A Mexican man traveling with his pregnant wife and three children had more than five pounds of methamphetamine strapped to his body, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

The family approached a Border Patrol in Blythe, California, when a drug-sniffing dog alerted agents to the drugs. During a secondary inspection, agents found that the 31-year-old man had 5.3 pounds of meth worth $12,190 wrapped in cellophane around his waist. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and had his vehicle seized.

Officials said the woman and three children were permanent residents of the U.S. originally from Mexico and were released.

In the news release issued Tuesday, CBP cited a 2019 Global Drug Survey, which found that meth use was the second leading cause of individuals seeking emergency medical treatment and the fourth leading drug resulting in hospital admission.