CBP: Hundreds of apprehended Haitians had children born in South America

EL PASO — Border agents in the Del Rio sector apprehended more than 1,000 Haitian nationals, many of whom had children who were born in South American countries, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The arrests happened in less than a month and included a group of more than 100 Haitians on June 22, and a group of more than 200 on June 24, the release said. Before June 10, agents in the Del Rio Sector had arrested only 17 Haitian nationals this fiscal year, which began Oct. 1, 2018.
CBP officials said most of the Haitians arrested were families with a biological child who was born in a different country, usually in South America. Officials said many of the families had resided in South American countries for several years prior to departing for the United States, adding that 230 children were born in countries like Chile and Brazil.
"Our agents are seeing a rise in Haitian nationals entering the country illegally which presents challenges that we are meeting
This year alone, the total number of apprehensions in
Officials said all immigrants arrested are medically evaluated and are referred to medical professionals for more advanced care if needed.