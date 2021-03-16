California border agent struck and killed while responding to crash

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A vehicle struck and killed a U.S. Border Patrol agent who was responding to a crash Monday in Salton City, Calif.

Agent Alejandro Flores-Bañuelos, who was assigned to the El Centro Sector’s Indio Station, was taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Visibility was limited as Flores-Bañuelos tended to the crash on Highway 86, about 60 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

A vehicle that passed by the crash struck Flores-Bañuelos.

An Imperial County Sheriff’s deputy arrived shortly thereafter, provided first aid, and called for emergency medical personnel, according to a release.

“It is with a profound sense of loss that we mourn the passing of one of our own, Border Patrol Agent Alejandro Flores,” El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino said in a statement. “The men and women of the El Centro Sector will be deeply impacted by this tragic loss.”

Agent Flores leaves behind his wife and three children.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.