Border Patrol names longtime agent as new chief of Yuma Sector

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Just five months after taking the helm at the Border Patrol’s Big Bend Sector, Christ T. Clem has been named chief patrol agent of the Yuma Sector.

Clem, who is from New Orleans but grew up in Houston, started his 25 years with the Border Patrol as a border agent at the El Paso Sector’s Lordsburg Station.

During his time with the agency, Clem has held numerous leadership positions, including senior patrol agent, supervisory border patrol agent, field operations supervisor, patrol agent in charge, as well as associate, assistant, and deputy chief patrol agent, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release. Additionally, Clem has worked as a canine handler, an intelligence agent, and a firearms instructor.

Clem will succeed Anthony Porvaznik, who recently retired after five and a half years in the position.

Clem graduated with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and a Master of Science in leadership management from Sam Houston State University.

Clem will lead over 700 border agents who patrol 126 miles of the international border, 181,000 square miles, three stations – Yuma, Wellton, and Blythe – and three checkpoints.

