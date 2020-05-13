Border Patrol apprehends child sex offender in remote New Mexico desert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A convicted sex offender trying to re-enter the country was captured by Border Patrol agents in a remote region in Southern New Mexico Friday evening.

Agents working at the Lordsburg station received an alert about possible lost party who had illegally crossed into the U.S. on foot near a remote area near Hatchita, New Mexico.

The two men were found in the desert with the help of El Paso Sector specialty units. Medical personnel determined they did not require immediate medical attention.

At the Lordsburg station, agents were able to positively identify one of the men as Bernabe Marquez Ponce, a 45-year-old Mexican national who was convicted in 2008 of sexual assault against a child and assault causing bodily injury in Brighton, Colorado.

“Extremely proud of our Lordsburg agents who immediately responded to locate these individuals in this difficult terrain”, stated El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “With the assistance of the El Paso Sector Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents, working in collaboration with our CBP Air and Marine Operations, they were able to rescue the group of suspected aliens in distress.”

Marquez is currently being held at the Doña Ana County Detention Center pending criminal proceedings.