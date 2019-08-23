Border Patrol agents seize cocaine at El Paso immigration checkpoint

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An Odessa man is in custody after Border Patrol agents seized several pounds of cocaine from his vehicle at an El Paso immigration checkpoint.

According to a news release, it happened on Wednesday on Highway 62/180.

Officials say Raul Cortez, 32, drove up to the primary inspection area when agents noticed “excessively nervous behavior.”

During a secondary inspection, a drug-sniffing dog alerted agents to two plastic-wrapped bundles containing six pounds of cocaine in the back of the vehicle.

According to Border Patrol, the drugs were worth more than $190,000.

The cocaine and SUV were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“This seizure is just one example of the type of illicit activity being disrupted by Border Patrol agents at our immigration checkpoints,” Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez said. “I’m extremely proud of our canine teams deployed throughout the sector who each day contribute to the safety and security of our border communities.”

According to the release, more than $10 million worth of cocaine was seized in the El Paso Sector during Fiscal Year 2018.

The public is encouraged to anonymously report suspicious activities by calling the Border Patrol toll-free at 1-800-635-2509.