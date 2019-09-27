Border Patrol Agents return to assignments following border surge

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Customs and Border Protection say hundreds of agents who had been sent to the U.S. – Mexico Border to help with the influx of migrants have now returned to their ports.

CBP says all 731 agents who had been reassigned from ports of entry in order to help Border patrol along to southern border are back at their original assignments.

As KTSM previously reported, the agents were deployed to the border to help with processing migrants seeking asylum, which led to an increase in wait times at the Ports of Entry.