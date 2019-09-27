Breaking News
One person seriously injured in East El Paso shooting

Border Patrol Agents return to assignments following border surge

Border Report

by: KTSM Staff Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Customs and Border Protection say hundreds of agents who had been sent to the U.S. – Mexico Border to help with the influx of migrants have now returned to their ports.

CBP says all 731 agents who had been reassigned from ports of entry in order to help Border patrol along to southern border are back at their original assignments.

As KTSM previously reported, the agents were deployed to the border to help with processing migrants seeking asylum, which led to an increase in wait times at the Ports of Entry.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

More from Border Report

More Border Report