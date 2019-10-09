Border Patrol agents rescue 3 men lost in California mountains

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Border Patrol agents in southern California rescued three men who were lost Monday night in the Jacumba Mountain Wilderness Area near Ocotillo, the agency said in a news release.

Agents said one of the men was able to use his cellphone to call authorities, which helped agents pinpoint their location. The men also lighted a signal fire that agents were able to find in a rugged area not easily accessible by vehicle.

One of the men was vomiting and unable to walk when agents with the special forces units of the Mountain Disrupt Unit and Border Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) located them around midnight on Tuesday morning in a remote stretch of wilderness not from the California-Mexico border.

“This rescue is another reminder of the risks and dangers associated with illegally crossing into the United States,” Border Patrol Acting Chief Patrol Agent Ryan Scudder said. “This lifesaving event can be attributed to the dedication and commitment of our agents who work tirelessly to protect and secure the Southwest Border.”

The three men were arrested and transported to the Border Patrol’s El Centro station to be processed for illegal entry, the news release said.