Border Patrol agents find drowning victim while rescuing men from canal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Border Patrol agents discovered a body in an El Paso canal while rescuing two Mexican nationals on Sunday night.

According to a news release, it happened about 10 p.m. at the American canal near Downtown El Paso.

Officials say four men entered the waterway along the U.S.-Mexico border between the Sixth and Second Street crossover before two were swept away and struggled to stay afloat.

Agents used rescue ropes to help bring the men to safety. One was taken to UMC for treatment of water aspiration.

All four men were later taken into custody for processing and removal from the U.S., Border Patrol says.

According to the release, agents positioned at the Second Street crossover observed the apparent drowning victim stuck under a flood gate during the rescue.

The victim, whose body was recovered at about 11:30 p.m., was not related to the other group and had allegedly attempted to cross the border earlier that day.

“The vigilance of our Border Patrol agents allowed them to respond immediately and prevent additional loss of life in this incident,” Interim Chief for the Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector Gloria Chavez said. “We cannot stress enough how dangerous these canals can be any time of the year.”