Border Patrol agents find about 800 pounds of marijuana in four days

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A total of about 800 pounds of drugs were discovered by Border Patrol agents assigned to Van Horn, Texas over the course of three different busts, all within four days.

The first bust was on Jan. 11 when agents seized five bundles fashioned into burlap backpacks, a news release from Border Patrol’s Big Bend Sector said. The total weight was 280 pounds.

Border Patrol Agents found burlap backpacks of Marijuana near Van Horn. Courtesy Border Patrol.

The next bust was Jan. 13 when Van Horn agents found four Mexican nationals who allegedly crossed illegally with 120 pounds of marijuana. Agents were able to discover the group by tracking their footprints, the release said.

Finally, on Jan. 14, agents found several bundles of marijuana that had been abandoned near yucca trees. The total weight of the bundles came out to 400 pounds.

More burlap backpacks of Marijuana near Van Horn. Courtesy Border Patrol.

“The more narcotics we take off the streets, the safer our communities will be,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak. These seizures highlight our agents’ grit in getting the job done and their commitment to keep communities near and away from the border safe.”

The marijuana seized in all three busts was turned over to the DEA.

So far this year, the Big Bend Sector of the Border Patrol has seized 1,500 pounds of marijuana.