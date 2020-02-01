Border Patrol adapts to border wall during training exercise

“Step back, Step back,” shouted U.S. Border Patrol Agents.

Border Patrol agents marched toward people acting as a hostile crowd in the desert of Anapra, New Mexico for a training exercise.

“In this type of environment were able to come together in one place, in the actual environment where it could accrue. Out here in the desert is more than likely where something could happen,” Said Fidel O. Baca a Border Patrol Agent El Paso Sector.

The Immigrations and Customs Special Response team along with CBP air, Marine Operations and their Horse Patrol all came together for the exercise.

Agents threw non offensive projectiles at the crowd in the demonstration. However, they say in a real life situation people would have been injured.

“A person who is part of that same crowd could be injured and we have to be there to provide medical aid, we have to preform those rescues and we have to preform apprehensions as well,” said Baca.

The agents demonstrated apprehensions, medical response to injured people as well as techniques of pushing the crowd back toward the border fence. Something agents have had to adapt to.

“We’re simulating pushing a crowd back towards that opening so you can see how the fence the wall going up has changed the terrain and we are adapting to it as far as our trainings are concerned,” said Baca.

Each team trains on their own regularly, but Border Patrol says brining everyone together helps them prepare to defend the border in any type of situation.

“We never know what’s going to happen and we need to be prepared for all types of incidents,” said Baca.