Border Patrol Academy graduates 22 new agents

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The United States Border Patrol has added 22 agents to the force.

The new graduates of the Border Patrol Academy were recognized during a ceremony Aug. 20 in Artesia, New Mexico, which is home to the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers.

While reiterating CBP’s three core values — vigilance, service to country and integrity — Robert Perez, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Deputy Commissioner added a fourth core value to the list: professionalism. Perez, according to a news release, said every encounter and interaction agents have with their communities, families, coworkers, and stakeholders is a chance to show CBP’s level of professionalism.

“You are a reflection of the entirety of the 60,000 of CBP,” he said, asking the new agents to look at their colleagues on either side of them. “Expect just as much of each person on either side of you as you expect of yourself.”

Perez thanked the families for their help and for the sacrifices they have made and will make over the coming years, the release said. He also urged the new Border Patrol agents to strike a work-life balance, despite the challenge of dangerous work during long days and nights.

“Doors will be opened for each and every one of you throughout the entirety of your careers,” He told the graduates. “It will just be a matter and a question as to whether or not you choose to walk through those doors and embrace an ever more present challenge that may be put in front of you.”