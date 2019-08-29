Border officers intercept cache of guns and ammunition bound for Mexico

CBP officers seized a variety of firearms during an outbound examination at Gateway to the Americas Bridge in Laredo, Texas. (Courtesy CBP).

LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Customs and Border Protection officers stopped a shipment of firearms and ammunition from entering Mexico on Tuesday in Laredo.

According to a CBP news release, the officers were conducting outbound inspections at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge when a southbound vehicle was chosen for an “intensive inspection.” In the 2007 Chevrolet Impala, border officers found five pistols, two rifles, firearm magazines and 10,000 rounds of ammunition.

“This type of incident highlights the dangers our CBP officers could face on any given day,” Laredo Port of Entry Director Albert Flores said in the release. “This firearms and ammunition seizure is a direct reflection of our continuing commitment in keeping our community safe.”

Border officers seized the vehicle, firearms, ammunition and assorted magazines. The case was then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.