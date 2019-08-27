Border agents in South Texas report 3 migrant deaths, including 2 river drownings

A park on the Mexican banks can be seen on Aug. 17, 2019, from the wide and deep Rio Grande near Mission, Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

EDINBURG, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. Border Patrol agents report that three migrants died recently trying to enter into South Texas, including two who died crossing the Rio Grande.

The Mexican banks of the Rio Grande are seen on Aug. 17, 2019, from the banks of the National Butterfly Center in Mission, Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

On Thursday, U.S. Coast Guard officials and agents from the McAllen Border Patrol station responded to a report of a migrant who died trying to cross the river in Havana, Texas, in western Hidalgo County. Both agencies, plus the La Joya Fire Department, helped to recover the body from the river, according to a Border Patrol news release sent Tuesday.

On Saturday, a U.S. Coast Guard riverine unit patrolling the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, informed the McAllen Border Patrol station that another person died trying to cross the river. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office along with Mission Fire Department responded and recovered the body from the river, the news release said.

A local Justice of the Peace has ordered the remains from both cases sent to the county morgue.

Migrant dies in hot ranch lands

On Sunday, Kingsville agents patrolling the vast ranchlands of Kenedy County found the body of a migrant in the brush, the news release said. The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office.

The Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector currently is touting its multiple campaigns focused on rescues and danger awareness, such as “Operation Big Rig” and “No Se Arriesgue” to combat smuggling and ultimately save lives.

