Border agent assaulted while responding to known smuggling area near Rio Grande

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO) — A Border Patrol agent suffered facial and head injuries during an attack while responding to “a highly utilized drug and human smuggling area” on Saturday near the Rio Grande, according to a news release.

Two men were seen fleeing the area where the agent then followed them into a brush area. After encountering the men, one individual became violent with the agent striking him with his own gear.

“During the assault, the man was able to gain control of the agent’s electronic control weapon (ECW), and struck the agent with it several times in the face and on the back of the head causing multiple lacerations,” the press release states.

One of the undocumented individuals fled the scene and the other traveled back to Mexico.

The agent from the Rio Grande City station is under treatment for a nasal fracture and multiple lacerations.