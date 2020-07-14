Body of fallen border agent returning home to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent who died in a crash earlier this month is returning home to El Paso, where he will be laid to rest.

Fernando Morales, 51, was assigned to the Border Patrol’s Del Rio Sector. He was off-duty when died in a crash with a tractor-trailer on July 6.

Friends and family told Border Report that Morales grew up in Northeast El Paso and graduated from Irvin High School. They believe he was on his way to work when he crashed.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero tweeted a photo of Agent Fernando Morales’ procession Tuesday at the Border Patrol checkpoint in Comstock, Texas.

Related Content Border Patrol agent from El Paso dies in off-duty crash near Del Rio

The body of Morales is currently on its way to El Paso. At about noon Tuesday, the Del Rio Sector chief patrol agent said the procession had reached the Border Patrol’s checkpoint in Comstock, Texas, about 30 miles outside of Del Rio.

“Comstock agents, with our law enforcement partners, paid tribute to the procession for Agent Morales as it passed through the Comstock Checkpoint en route to El Paso,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero tweeted. “Our Del Rio Sector family offers its deepest gratitude for the faithful service of Agent Morales and his family.

Skero shared photos of border agents saluting as the procession made its way through the checkpoint. Another photo shows a pair of troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety parked on the side of the roads at the procession approaches.

Skero said Morales is survived by his wife and four children.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.