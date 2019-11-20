Bank to finance $168 million in environmental projects in Vinton, Mexico

In Texas, Vinton gets money to treat wastewater and Presidio receives funds to prevent contamination and loss of drinking water

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The North American Development Bank has announced more than $168 million in loans and grants for seven environmental projects, five in Mexico and two in Texas.

The funding will improve the quality of life and the environment for 1.2 million residents living in these communities on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border, NADBank said.

The Village of Vinton, Texas, is set to receive $3 million for a wastewater project that will benefit that community of 2,000 just west of El Paso, NADBank board member Jose de Luna.

The town has been struggling for more than a decade to provide its residents with a wastewater system and in 2017 received $2.7 million from the Texas Water Development Board for the design of the system. El Paso Water Utilities is in charge of managing the wastewater treatment plant.

The City of Presidio, Texas is set to receive $3 million from the Border Environmental Infrastructure Fund (BEIF) and an $800,000 credit from the NADBank to make improvements to its water distribution system. NADBank said those fixes will prevent the future loss of up to 160,000 gallons of potable water per day by eliminating line breaks which, in addition, can lead to water contamination.

The bulk of the funding goes to projects in Mexico, including two for renewable energy.

A group called Infraestructura Energetica Nova S.A.B. is getting a loan of up to $100 million for a 125-megawatt solar energy plant in Benjamin Hill, Sonora. Delaro S.A.P.I. is getting up to $50 million in loans for a 117-megawatt wind energy project in Reynosa, Tamaulipas.

Chihuahua City is getting $11.2 million so that a company called Arersa can effect repairs and upgrades to two plants that treat an average flow of 39.9 million gallons of sewage per day.

Magdalena, Sonora is getting a $500,000 NADBank grant to improve access to drinking water for its 12,000 residents, and Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila, gets a $500,000 grant to improve its main sewer line, which has been left vulnerable to collapse due to erosion. This project will protect the Rio Grande from wastewater discharges from Mexico, according to the NADBank.

NADBank is a financial institution established and financed jointly by the governments of the United States and Mexico to support environmentally sustainable public works projects.